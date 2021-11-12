First Trust Advisors LP Sells 2,018 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHI. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 244,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,150,000 after acquiring an additional 57,723 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,700,000 after acquiring an additional 71,073 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

MCHI stock opened at $70.65 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $64.95 and a twelve month high of $97.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.53.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

