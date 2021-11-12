First Trust Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,682 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.22% of Hostess Brands worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWNK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $7,155,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,710,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,870,000 after acquiring an additional 360,128 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $905,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 268,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 23,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $425,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWNK. Morgan Stanley raised Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.50. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

