First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 13,075 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,075 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of Diodes worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Diodes in the first quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Diodes by 874.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Diodes by 285.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Diodes by 95.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Diodes in the second quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $109.63 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $61.74 and a one year high of $111.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.45 and a 200 day moving average of $84.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $4,832,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,532,492.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 9,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $823,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,038 shares in the company, valued at $32,394,477. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,709 shares of company stock valued at $12,882,308 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research reduced their price target on Diodes to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

