First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,723 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greytown Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 58.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,753,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,045,000 after buying an additional 3,602,942 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 146.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 300,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 268,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $21.94 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.14.

