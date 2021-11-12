First Trust Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 107.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Trustmark by 36.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 501,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,888,000 after acquiring an additional 133,856 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Trustmark by 48.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 96,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 31,734 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Trustmark by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 179,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 11,581 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the first quarter worth about $236,000. 62.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th.

Trustmark stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.98. Trustmark Co. has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $36.31.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.20 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

