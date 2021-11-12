First Trust Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,229 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.22% of Healthcare Services Group worth $5,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,714,000 after acquiring an additional 150,306 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 357.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,577,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,213,000 after buying an additional 1,232,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,712,000 after buying an additional 246,129 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCSG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair lowered Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of HCSG opened at $19.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.31. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.48 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.46%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

