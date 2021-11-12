First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Raised to $140.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FSLR. Roth Capital upped their target price on First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Solar from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.79.

Get First Solar alerts:

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $113.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.85 and a 200-day moving average of $91.12. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $67.71 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.10 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $117,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. FMR LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 10,102.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after buying an additional 96,786 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in First Solar by 9.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,175 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 516,164 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $45,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.