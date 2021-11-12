First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) PT Raised to $72.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FR. Barclays started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.64.

Shares of FR opened at $60.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.89. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $60.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,158,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,018,000 after purchasing an additional 642,457 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 104.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $674,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

