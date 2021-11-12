Finminity (FMT) Trading 24.6% Higher Over Last Week

Finminity (CURRENCY:FMT) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Finminity has a market cap of $328,654.50 and $44,461.00 worth of Finminity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Finminity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000292 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Finminity has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 62,958,910.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79244941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00071467 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00072331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.85 or 0.00097947 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,633.13 or 0.07220228 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,216.87 or 1.00074924 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Finminity’s total supply is 9,572,474 coins and its circulating supply is 1,751,981 coins. Finminity’s official Twitter account is @finminity

