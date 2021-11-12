Financial Comparison: Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) and Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI)

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) and Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.8% of Arko shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are held by institutional investors. 32.7% of Arko shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Arko and Sendas Distribuidora, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arko 0 0 3 1 3.25 Sendas Distribuidora 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arko currently has a consensus target price of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 22.03%. Given Arko’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arko is more favorable than Sendas Distribuidora.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arko and Sendas Distribuidora’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arko $3.91 billion 0.33 $13.19 million N/A N/A Sendas Distribuidora $6.99 billion 0.57 $271.21 million N/A N/A

Sendas Distribuidora has higher revenue and earnings than Arko.

Profitability

This table compares Arko and Sendas Distribuidora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arko N/A -0.35% -0.02% Sendas Distribuidora N/A N/A N/A

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The GPM Petroleum segment supplies fuel to sub-wholesalers and bulk purchasers. The company operates approximately 2,950 locations comprising approximately 1,350 company-operated stores and approximately 1,600 dealer sites. Arko Corp. is based in Richmond, Virginia.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals. The company sells its products through brick-and-mortar stores, as well as through telesales. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

