FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FIGS updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE FIGS traded down $4.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,834,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,420. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.68. FIGS has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of FIGS from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FIGS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In other news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 1,468,324 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $59,100,041.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $7,450,713.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the second quarter worth about $805,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the second quarter worth about $56,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

