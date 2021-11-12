Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 3.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FSZ. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Fiera Capital to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.00.

FSZ traded up C$0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,909. The stock has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.35. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of C$9.80 and a twelve month high of C$11.83.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$167.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$166.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiera Capital will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiera Capital news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 23,400 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.49, for a total value of C$245,367.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,833,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$50,686,606.07. Also, Director Jean-Guy Desjardins sold 54,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.45, for a total value of C$569,448.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 215,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,252,053.81. Insiders have sold a total of 469,988 shares of company stock valued at $4,869,952 in the last 90 days.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

