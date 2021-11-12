Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Price Target Increased to C$11.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$55.00 to C$64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.78.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Shares of FRRPF stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.68. 125,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,494. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average is $8.63. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $9.59.

Fiera Capital Corp. engages in the provision of traditional and alternative investment solutions, including depth and expertise in asset allocation. It offers investment advisory and related services to institutional investors, private wealth clients, and retail investors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, and Europe and Other.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.