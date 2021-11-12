Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

LON FAR opened at GBX 26.80 ($0.35) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £101.22 million and a PE ratio of -38.29. Ferro-Alloy Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 8.75 ($0.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 47 ($0.61). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 28.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 31.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.17.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Company Profile

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and associated by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, and carbon deposits. The company primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq deposit located in Southern Kazakhstan.

