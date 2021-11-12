Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
LON FAR opened at GBX 26.80 ($0.35) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £101.22 million and a PE ratio of -38.29. Ferro-Alloy Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 8.75 ($0.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 47 ($0.61). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 28.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 31.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.17.
Ferro-Alloy Resources Company Profile
