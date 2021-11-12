Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.680-$1.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Federal Signal also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.68-1.78 EPS.

FSS stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.94. 2,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,276. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. Federal Signal has a 52-week low of $30.27 and a 52-week high of $48.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.50 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti upgraded Federal Signal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

