Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freddie Mac is a stockholder-owned corporation that supports homeownership and rental housing. Freddie Mac purchases single-family and multifamily residential mortgages and mortgage-related securities, which it finances primarily by issuing mortgage passthrough securities and debt instruments in the capital markets. (Company Press Release) “

Separately, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.27 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FMCC opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $650.06 million, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.36. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. provides liquidity, stability and affordability to the U.S. housing market by purchasing residential mortgages loans originated by lenders and investing in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through the following segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, Capital Markets and All Other.

