Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has $87.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $94.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.25.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $56.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 1.52. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $48.05 and a fifty-two week high of $121.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.12.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total value of $306,615.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,949,267.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $1,806,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,934 shares of company stock worth $8,031,749. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 137,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 181,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 14.4% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,729,000 after buying an additional 33,473 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 174.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after buying an additional 107,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates.

