Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.140-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $265 million-$280 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $267.61 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of EXTR traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.68. 22,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,665. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average is $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $12.29.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.94 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 118.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $253,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Extreme Networks stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,260,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,004 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.00% of Extreme Networks worth $14,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

