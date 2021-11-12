Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its target price lowered by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EXE. Laurentian dropped their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Extendicare to C$9.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$8.25 target price on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$8.39.

EXE opened at C$7.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.94. The company has a market cap of C$654.70 million and a PE ratio of 21.07. Extendicare has a 1 year low of C$5.52 and a 1 year high of C$8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 469.63, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Extendicare’s payout ratio is 138.33%.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

