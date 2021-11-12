Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Extendicare in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 7th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “NA” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Get Extendicare alerts:

EXE has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. National Bankshares increased their target price on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Extendicare in a report on Tuesday. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$8.25 price objective on shares of Extendicare in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Laurentian dropped their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.39.

Shares of EXE stock opened at C$7.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$654.70 million and a PE ratio of 21.07. Extendicare has a 1-year low of C$5.52 and a 1-year high of C$8.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 469.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Extendicare’s payout ratio is presently 138.33%.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.