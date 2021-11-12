Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXPGY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Experian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BNP Paribas raised Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Experian stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.37. 93,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.09. Experian has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $47.18.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

