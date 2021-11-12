Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exela Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions, Healthcare Solutions and Legal & Loss Prevention Services. ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds. Exela Technologies Inc., formerly known as Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is based in United States. “

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Exela Technologies from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ XELA remained flat at $$1.60 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 50,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,402,313. Exela Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $265.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2.08.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exela Technologies will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exela Technologies news, Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exela Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exela Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

