Evolution Petroleum Co. (EPM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the energy company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Evolution Petroleum has decreased its dividend payment by 39.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Evolution Petroleum has a payout ratio of 41.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $195.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Evolution Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.74.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 50.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Evolution Petroleum from $6.00 to $7.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evolution Petroleum stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,232 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,433 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.57% of Evolution Petroleum worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

