Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Downgraded to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie raised Evolution Mining from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Evolution Mining from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $4.60 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised Evolution Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Evolution Mining to a hold rating and set a $4.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evolution Mining from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolution Mining has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.23.

OTCMKTS CAHPF opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24. Evolution Mining has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $4.44.

Evolution Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration of gold mines. It operates through the following segments: Cowal, Mungari, Mt Carlton, Mt Rawdon, Edna May, Cracow, Ernest Henry, Exploration, and Corporate. The company was founded on June 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

