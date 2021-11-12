Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.810-$3.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $82.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.14. The stock has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $94.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.43.
About Eversource Energy
Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.
