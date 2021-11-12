Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.810-$3.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $82.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.14. The stock has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $94.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.06%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.43.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

