EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) PT Raised to $26.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EVCM has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on EverCommerce from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities began coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 23.38.

Shares of NASDAQ EVCM opened at 19.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 18.52. EverCommerce has a 52 week low of 14.87 and a 52 week high of 23.41.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported 0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.01 by 0.05. The company had revenue of 121.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 110.64 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that EverCommerce will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth $19,907,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth $15,459,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $5,335,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $2,102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $1,758,000.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

