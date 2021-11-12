EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Price Target Raised to $26.00

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) had its target price upped by JMP Securities from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 23.38.

NASDAQ EVCM opened at 19.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 18.52. EverCommerce has a one year low of 14.87 and a one year high of 23.41.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported 0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.01 by 0.05. The firm had revenue of 121.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 110.64 million. Equities analysts predict that EverCommerce will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,237,000.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

