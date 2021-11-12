EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Price Target Raised to $26.00

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) had its target price upped by JMP Securities from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 23.38.
NASDAQ EVCM opened at 19.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 18.52. EverCommerce has a one year low of 14.87 and a one year high of 23.41.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,237,000.
EverCommerce Company Profile
EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?
Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.