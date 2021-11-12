Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CTO Michael T. Fisher Sells 21,349 Shares

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 21,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $5,561,414.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $253.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.04. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $283.40. The company has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 74.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETSY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,930,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,867,385,000 after acquiring an additional 384,654 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Etsy by 12.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,935,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,669 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 84.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $753,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $515,280,000 after purchasing an additional 37,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 226.7% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $455,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.