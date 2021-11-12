Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 12th. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $244,253.99 and approximately $31,410.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,582.96 or 0.07248339 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00086632 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.