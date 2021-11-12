Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 29.92% and a negative net margin of 19.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Establishment Labs updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Establishment Labs stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.91. 524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,018. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.75. Establishment Labs has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $88.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.70.
In related news, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $661,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.
ESTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Establishment Labs from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$90.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Stephens raised their target price on Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Establishment Labs in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.
About Establishment Labs
Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.
See Also: Call Option
Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.