Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 29.92% and a negative net margin of 19.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Establishment Labs updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Establishment Labs stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.91. 524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,018. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.75. Establishment Labs has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $88.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.70.

In related news, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $661,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Establishment Labs stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) by 21,052.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,947 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.08% of Establishment Labs worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 60.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Establishment Labs from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$90.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Stephens raised their target price on Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Establishment Labs in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

