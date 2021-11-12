Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Stock Holdings Lessened by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,027 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Equity Commonwealth worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 7.5% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 6,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EQC opened at $26.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.83. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $25.40 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.24 and a beta of 0.17.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Equity Commonwealth had a negative net margin of 28.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $13.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.