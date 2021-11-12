Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Stock Holdings Lessened by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,027 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Equity Commonwealth worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 7.5% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 6,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:EQC opened at $26.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.83. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $25.40 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.24 and a beta of 0.17.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.
Equity Commonwealth Profile
Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
