Equities Analysts Set Expectations for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EFTR)

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.35). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for eFFECTOR Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

NASDAQ:EFTR opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.22. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.33 and a 12-month high of $40.42.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68.

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

