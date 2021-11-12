Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.55) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.53). William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.21) EPS.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.65.

AXSM stock opened at $39.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $87.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,367,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,747,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,664,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,414,000 after acquiring an additional 174,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,412,000 after acquiring an additional 159,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.