Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Karora Resources Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Karora Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. Cormark also issued estimates for Karora Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KRR. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Karora Resources from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of TSE:KRR opened at C$4.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27. Karora Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$2.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.79. The company has a market cap of C$715.22 million and a PE ratio of 8.22.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$69.57 million for the quarter.

About Karora Resources

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

