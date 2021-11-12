Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$26.75 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.63.

INE stock opened at C$19.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$20.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.75 billion and a PE ratio of -21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$18.37 and a 52 week high of C$32.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is presently -80.72%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.