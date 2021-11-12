Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Electronic Arts Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Electronic Arts in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now forecasts that the game software company will post earnings per share of $2.78 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.62.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.19.

EA opened at $144.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.85 and its 200-day moving average is $140.85. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $116.41 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,319,927 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $189,845,000 after buying an additional 20,011 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 50,684 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,302 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after buying an additional 13,785 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,172,271 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $173,090,000 after buying an additional 224,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,418 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.34, for a total transaction of $116,272.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $1,422,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,830 shares of company stock valued at $5,650,989 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

