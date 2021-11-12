Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Gap Down to $26.13

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.13, but opened at $25.52. Equinor ASA shares last traded at $25.57, with a volume of 16,161 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Equinor ASA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.94.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.58. The company has a market cap of $83.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 50.59%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 4.0% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 117,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth approximately $3,911,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 43.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 5.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 3.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

