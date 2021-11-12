Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.82%.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPSN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.58. 5,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,474. Epsilon Energy has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.30 million, a P/E ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Epsilon Energy stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Epsilon Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epsilon Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and oil reserves. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Corporate. The Upstream segment includes the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves on properties within the United States.

