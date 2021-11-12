EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 10,574 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 13.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,574 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $766,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 27,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 14,764 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $81.62 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $81.58 and a 52-week high of $83.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.