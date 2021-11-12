EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,783 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,814,000 after purchasing an additional 478,845 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,707,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,786,000 after acquiring an additional 272,454 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,722,000 after acquiring an additional 938,813 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,116,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,409,000 after acquiring an additional 629,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $260.91 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $196.76 and a one year high of $264.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

