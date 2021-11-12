Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ EOSE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.71. Eos Energy Enterprises has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $31.95.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $692,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 669,787 shares of company stock worth $9,046,046. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 416.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

