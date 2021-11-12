Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) CFO Sells $416,844.00 in Stock

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) CFO Christopher T. Young sold 46,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $416,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of EVC stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.28. The company has a market cap of $725.57 million, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.68. Entravision Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $199.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.60 million. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 6.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVC. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on EVC. TheStreet upgraded Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Entravision Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

