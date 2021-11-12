Enthusiast Gaming Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:EGLX)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 16,326 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,373% compared to the typical daily volume of 365 call options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 58.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 12.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EGLX. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enthusiast Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.31.

NASDAQ:EGLX opened at $3.79 on Friday. Enthusiast Gaming has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.49 million and a P/E ratio of -12.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Enthusiast Gaming had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $30.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.64 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

