Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Price Target Lowered to C$9.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) had its target price cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 352.26% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$9.00 price target on Enthusiast Gaming and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of CVE:EGLX traded up C$0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting C$1.99. 145,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Enthusiast Gaming has a 52-week low of C$0.92 and a 52-week high of C$2.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.99. The company has a market cap of C$101.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

