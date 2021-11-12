Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) is AtonRa Partners’ 8th Largest Position

AtonRa Partners boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 85.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,702 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy accounts for approximately 1.7% of AtonRa Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Enphase Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Enphase Energy by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Enphase Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $3,254,195.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,088,253.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $2,207,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,619 shares of company stock valued at $21,104,401. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENPH. Wolfe Research began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $214.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.95.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $250.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.88 and a 1-year high of $252.05. The company has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 217.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.55.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

