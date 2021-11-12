ENI (NYSE:E) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of ENI (NYSE:E) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

E has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ENI from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. HSBC cut shares of ENI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ENI currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.50.

E stock opened at $28.87 on Tuesday. ENI has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.41. The stock has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.01.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.21. ENI had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.70 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that ENI will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.724 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. ENI’s payout ratio is 139.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of E. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,438,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ENI by 63.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,559 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 13,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ENI by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ENI by 14.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,718 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ENI by 11.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,309,195 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,350,000 after buying an additional 134,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About ENI

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

