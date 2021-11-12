Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) PT Raised to C$12.00

Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$9.25 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ENRFF. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Enerflex from C$10.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Enerflex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.67.

Shares of ENRFF opened at $6.65 on Monday. Enerflex has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.75.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, USA and Rest of World. The firm’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions serving the natural gas production industry.

