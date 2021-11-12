Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) PT Raised to $8.00

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EXK. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$8.25 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.

Endeavour Silver stock opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $7.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $986.97 million, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Equities analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,654 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 14,367 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 179,441 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 1,470.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 192,769 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 180,497 shares during the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

