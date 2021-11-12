Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) in a research report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a C$2,699.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EDV. Raymond James set a C$40.00 price target on Endeavour Mining and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Endeavour Mining to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$249.46.

EDV opened at C$34.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$30.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of C$23.12 and a 12-month high of C$35.94.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

