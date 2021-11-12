Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th.

Encore Wire has raised its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years. Encore Wire has a dividend payout ratio of 0.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Encore Wire to earn $9.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $142.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.19. Encore Wire has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $145.55.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59. The firm had revenue of $716.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.34 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 42.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Encore Wire will post 21.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Encore Wire stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.91% of Encore Wire worth $14,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WIRE. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 30th.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

